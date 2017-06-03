LAUTECH: ASUU begins indefinite strike – Vanguard
Vanguard
LAUTECH: ASUU begins indefinite strike
IBADAN-THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike. This action came three months after the suspension of an 8-month industrial …
