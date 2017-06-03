LAUTECH: ASUU begins indefinite strike

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike.

This action came three months after the suspension of an 8-month industrial action earlier embarked upon by the union.

According to a statement signed by Biodun Olaniran, chairperson of the ASUU, LAUTECH chapter, and Toyin Abegunrin, secretary, this is an indefinite and comprehensive strike commencing immediately.

“This is to inform our members that the National Executive Council (NEC) of our union has granted the branch the permission to resume the strike action that was earlier suspended in February with immediate effect.”

“This is an indefinite and comprehensive strike commencing immediately. The three weeks wait for the White Paper or audit panel report, dating back to 11th May, 2017, ended today and nothing is yet to come out.”

According to them, the strike became inevitable since the two governments of Oyo and Osun have failed to honor the damands of paying the salaries arrears of its union members in due time.

“It has been over two years now that LAUTECH has been thrown into crippling financial crisis due to government’s refusal to meet its funding obligations to the institution,” they said.

The post LAUTECH: ASUU begins indefinite strike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

