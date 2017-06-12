Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH crisis: Alumni launch initiative to raise N1bn in 90 days

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Former students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso , on Monday  unveiled a  plan to raise N1 billion within 90 days to be deployed in  solving the problems  of the institution. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda was unveiled on Monday in Ibadan at a news conference organised by  the alumni of the school under the  tag,  #Fundlautech team. NAN reports that the institution has remained shut for almost eight months as a result of the inability  of the owner states, Oyo and Osun,  to fund the university.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

