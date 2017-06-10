LAUTECH Crisis: NANS Vows To Move Headquarters To Ogbomoso

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has vowed to move its headquarters to LAUTECH in order to ensure sustained action for restoration of academic activities in the university going by the crisis rocking the institution that led to its closure for over nine months.

NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, disclosed this while speaking in Abuja when he hosted about 100 students of the institution to a

dinner on Thursday night.

Obasi condemned the action of the two owner states’ (Oyo and Osun) governments for failing to meet their obligation in sustaining the funding of the institution, he described as a “unique university in Nigeria”.

He said: “Today we have had a memorandum of understanding between NANS and the students of LAUTECH. The memorandum is that the crisis rocking the institution is going to be a struggle for NANS until normalcy is restored and full academic activities commence at the institution.

“My leadership is going into serious action, because all we need now is for LAUTECH to be reopened.

“The students are also making their demands. They have called on the federal government to take over the management of the university. At the moment, we share in their views and if I’m convinced that that is what the students want, we will go along with them, “he said.

He also pledged to meet with the minister of education and other relevant stake holders on the demands of the students for the federal government to take over the affairs of the university.

