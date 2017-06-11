Lavish lifestyle of arrested Nigeria’s richest kidnapper exposed – $170k wristwatch, N200m houses, 3 phones worth $9k & more

Glimpses about the lavish lifestyle of the billionaire Nigerian kidnapper, in fact, Nigeria’s richest, most brilliant kidnapper Evans have emerged following his arrest yesterday in Lagos. During his confession, Nigeria’s richest & most brilliant kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike alias Evans revealed he splashed part of his loot in buying a wristwatch for $170,000. He also bought three phones […]

The post Lavish lifestyle of arrested Nigeria’s richest kidnapper exposed – $170k wristwatch, N200m houses, 3 phones worth $9k & more appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

