Law and Order Justice Dotse explains why cases collapse in court – Pulse.com.gh
|
Citifmonline
|
Law and Order Justice Dotse explains why cases collapse in court
Pulse.com.gh
Speaking at an event organised by the One Ghana Movement, a social action group, the outspoken judge said cases in Ghana are ruled on based on the evidence submitted the prosecutor and that if the evidence fails to meet the standard judges will rule …
Sustainable rehabilitation needed for June 3 victims – Justice Dotse
Don't blame judges for undesirable verdicts-Justice Dotse
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!