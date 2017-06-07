Lawmakers postpone deliberations on petroleum industry bill – TV360
Lawmakers postpone deliberations on petroleum industry bill
Lawmakers in Nigeria's House of Representatives have postponed deliberations on the Petroleum Industry Governance bill into law. This comes more than two weeks after the Senate had passed the bill into law. It is supposed to be passed at the House of …
