Lawmaker’s wife, actress’ husband among victims – Philippine Star
|
Philippine Star
|
Lawmaker's wife, actress' husband among victims
Philippine Star
Gil Yangco weeps while demanding to see the body of his daughter Hazel, a Resorts World employee who was among those who suffocated inside the casino, while former actress Azenith Briones (left), who lost her husband Eleuterio Briones, also grieves.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!