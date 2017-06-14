Lawyer demands N200, 000 for emergency adjournment

Mr. David Emagun, counsel to Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc, on Wednesday, demanded a cost of N200,000 from another counsel for serving an emergency application for adjournment on him.

The insurance company was sued by its former branch manager, Mr. John Johnson, contesting his alleged dismissal, entitlements and other terminal benefits.

At a resumed hearing of the suit at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, Emagun said he was served the application from the claimant’s counsel that morning.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant him cost, explaining it was for travelling expenses and accommodation for himself and two other witnesses from Lagos.

Emagun insisted the expenses would have been averted if the claimant’s counsel had served him or communicated before he left his base in Lagos the day before.

The judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, after listening to the submission, asked Emagun to file a fresh application on the cost at the next adjourned date.

Agbakoba adjourned the case until October.

