Lawyer Sosu’s Ban Severe And Excessive – Amaliba – Peace FM Online

Graphic Online

Lawyer Sosu's Ban Severe And Excessive – Amaliba
Peace FM Online
A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress, lawyer Abraham Amaliba, has said the legal General Legal Council's 3-year-ban imposed on renowned human rights lawyer, Francis Xavier-Sosu, is “excessive” and “so severe.” According to …
General Legal Council suspends Lawyer Xavier SosuGraphic Online
Legal Council must review their 'lawless' ban on Lawyer Sosu- IMANI GhanaYEN.COM.GH
Legal Aid backs Sosu's decision to appeal banStarr 103.5 FM
Pulse.com.gh –Citifmonline
all 10 news articles »

