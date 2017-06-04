Lawyer Writes Osinbajo Against Alleged Illegal Incarceration of Edo Activist

By: Patrick Ochoga,

Legal Counsel to incarcerated frontline Edo Human Right activist, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, has petitioned Acting President Yomi Osinbajo to urgently intervene and save it client from the alleged “claw of tyranny and repressive tendencies by the Edo State Government.

Ugbo, President, Benin Solidarity Movement, and others had been incarcerated in Oko Prison in Benin since March 2017 after leading a peaceful protest to Nigeria Petroleum Development Commission, NPDC, is been prosecuted for alleged treasonable felony and threat of using the Military wing of BNC to invade the state.

In a signed protest letter dated ME/22/05/2017, by Barrister Mathew Edaghese, and addressed to the Vice President Yomi Osinbajo and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, reminded the VP that act of oppression and marginalization of peaceful agitation by authorities is responsible for the unrest which he noted inform the Vice President search for lasting peace and development in the trouble Niger Delta region.

“It is our brief that our client, a notable right activist has been thrown into detention on a trump up charge of treason by the Edo State Government, for participating in a peaceful protest against the Oil Companies located in the state over their unfair treatment and marginalization of Host Communities and Edo State People in areas of employment and local content policy”

“It is this peaceful demand for social-economic Justice from the Oil Companies operating in Edo State that has been labelled a treasonable act by the government of Edo State”

“Your Excellency, your avowed commitment in the pursuit of fairness, equity and Justice for the people of the Niger-Delta region is of public knowledge. It is acts of oppression, marginalization and suppression of peaceful agitation by the authorities in connivance with the oil Companies that has led to the perennial crisis in the region”

“We are by this petition urging you to use your good offices to intervene in this matter and rescue our client, an innocent and law abiding man, from the claw of tyranny and repressive tendencies”

The post Lawyer Writes Osinbajo Against Alleged Illegal Incarceration of Edo Activist appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

