Lawyers’ group demands release of Ifeanyi Ubah

LAGOS—THE League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to avoid disobedience of court orders and ensure that the detained chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah is released from detention.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Chairman of the League, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, said the failure to release Ubah was contemptuous of Justice Mohammed Idris’ ruling that the suspect be released or “charged to a court of competent jurisdiction.”

His words: “The continuous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah, the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, is a grave danger to individual liberties, democracy and the rule of law and a serious contempt of court, for which the detaining authority risks jail term. We call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to allow his banners as a legal icon be stained by the reckless disobedience of court orders. The League frowns at other detentions which include Col. Sambo Dasuki, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakizaki and others who are awaiting trials.

“It would be recalled that Ifeanyi Ubah through his lawyer, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom, has gotten a relief against the Attorney General of the Federation, the chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Director General, Department of State Services to release Chief Ifeanyi Ubah from custody or arraign him before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Thus, the failure to release Ifeanyi Ubah is contemptuous of Justice Mohammed Idris ruling that the suspect be released or ‘charged to a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The post Lawyers’ group demands release of Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

