Lazio Manager Simone Inzaghi Extends His Contract At The Club

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Serie A club until June 2020.

The 41-year-old took over from Marcelo Bielsa in July last year when the Argentinian quit after just two days in charge at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inzaghi led Lazio to the final of the Coppa Italia, where they were beaten by Juventus, and a fifth-placed finish in the league which ensures Europa League football next term.

The club said in a statement: “SS Lazio announces that the employment contract of coach Simone Inzaghi, who will lead the team for the next three seasons, has been extended.”

Former Italy international Inzaghi played for the Biancocelesti from 1999 to 2010, which included loan spells at Sampdoria and Atalanta.

The post Lazio Manager Simone Inzaghi Extends His Contract At The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

