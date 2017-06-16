LBA shortlists Obaje, Maikaba, Ogbeide for April award – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
LBA shortlists Obaje, Maikaba, Ogbeide for April award
Daily Trust
The League Bloggers Awards (LBA), yesterday named eight nominees in the running for the manager and player's awards for the month of April based on performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Last season's top scorer Godwin …
