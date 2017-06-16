LCCI slams states, LGs over frequent shut-down of telecoms base stations

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has carpeted state and local governments over their tendencies to frequently shut down telecoms base station in their drive for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

In a statement signed by Muda Yusuf, LCCI’s director-general, the chamber said such shut-downs had affected the quality of service delivery by many telecoms operations.

Rising from its council meeting, the chamber said the costs imposed on telecoms companies for Right of Way (ROW) for the laying of telecoms cables were very high. “The Council expressed concerns on the vandalism of telecoms infrastructures by miscreants across the country. Council therefore urged the urgent intervention of the relevant authorities including the ease of doing business secretariat to protect the telecoms industry,” the statement said.

The chamber expressed concern over the presence of officers of the Nigeria Customs Service on the highways stopping containers and raising fresh valuation issues, stressing that this had caused frustrations to many business owners.

The chamber stated that this was not in line with best practices, calling on the Federal Government to put an end to this negative practice.

The LCCI expressed concern over the indiscriminate and arbitrary queries raised by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service on the value of imports, adding that frequent disregard of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) issued by the Customs headquarters was not good for the economy.

“The Council suggested that the PAAR issued by the Customs headquarters should be respected by Customs officers at the ports as far as evaluation is concerned. The use of discretionary valuation by Customs officers at the port is not consistent with the vision of this administration to improve the ease of doing business,” the statement stated.

The chamber expressed concern over the deplorable state of access roads to all ports in Nigeria, wondering why such economic roads could be abandoned.

“Given the strategic importance of the Lagos ports in the Nigerian economy, Council has therefore called for an urgent response by the government to fix the access roads to the Lagos ports. Lagos ports account for about 70 percent of the total revenue generation from import duties in the country.

“The pace of cargo evacuation is being affected by the state of the roads. This in turn results in high demurrage charges, high rental costs by the terminal operators and high cost of freight,” LCCI said, while commending the federal government and the National Assembly on measures taken to ease the business environment in the country.



ODINAKA ANUDU

The post LCCI slams states, LGs over frequent shut-down of telecoms base stations appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

