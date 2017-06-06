LEAK: Dammy Krane – Aye Dun

Still on the On-Going Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud Arrest, Dammy Krane‘s new song – “Aye Dun” LEAKED online few hours ago. It is titled – ‘Aye Dun’ and features popular hypeman – Special, on the intro.

Even though people were predicting that the situation we reported about him was a P.R Stunt, it appeared not to be the case, according to the press statement made by his family today.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Dammy-Krane-Aye-Dun.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post LEAK: Dammy Krane – Aye Dun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

