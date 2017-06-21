LEAK: Mr Eazi Ft. Rita Ora & Wizkid – Skin Tight (Remix)

The leaked version of Mr Eazi’s Skin tight Remix is out and we can’t hold it back. The official version which he features Efya is still on the ride of massive reviews.

The leaked version is yet to be announced as the official tune but with time on the-Go here is the remix which features the Starboy Worldwide frontline act – Wizkid and award winning British singer and actress Rita Ora.

Listen Up and Share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Mr-Eazi-Skin-Tight-Ft.-Rita-Ora-Wizkid-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

