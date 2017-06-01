Leaked emails open Zuma, ANC to fresh probe

Leaked documents released by the South African media on Thursday alleging improper dealings in government contracts will open President Jacob Zuma up to renewed scrutiny. The media also feared that the documents could deepen divides in the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Zuma has survived calls to resign from within the usually united ANC in recent weeks due to disputes over political appointments and his friendship with the Indian-born Gupta family, wealthy businessmen whose companies have contracts with state-owned firms.

