Leave North now, Coalition of Biafra agitators tells Igbo

THE UMBRELLA body of all the groups agitating for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra, known as Biafra People National Council, BPNC, has described the quit notice issued to the Igbo people by the coalition of Arewa youths as a divine intervention. The group also called on Igbo people living in the northern […]

