Leaving Chelsea made me a better player- Salah

By Emmanuel Okogba

New Liverpool boy, Mohamed Salah says it has only been upward and forward since he parted ways with Chelsea.

Salah completed the move Thursday that is said to be worth an initial €42million, but could go on to reach €50m with add-ons.

The winger had a short forgettable stay at Chelsea after joining from FC Basel before being loaned out to Fiorentina and then sealed a permanent deal with AS Roma where he scored 15 Serie A goals and 11 assists in 31 games.

“100 per cent, yes! the Egyptian replied when asked if he returns to England as a better player.

“Everything has improved. Even my personality was different, I was a kid – I was 20 or 21. Now I’m four years older, everything is different.

“I have lots of experience in three clubs: I was at Chelsea, then Fiorentina and then Roma. I have good experience.

“Yes, always, I have a point to prove. Even if I see myself playing very well in one thing, I try to improve to do it better and better. I always think about the small details because I need to improve more and more.

“I was here in England and I have experience. I like to play here in the Premier League. I’m happy to be back and I’m excited.”

Roberto Firmino asking asking for the number nine jersey means Salah becomes the new number 11 at Anfield.

The post Leaving Chelsea made me a better player- Salah appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

