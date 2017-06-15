Leeds Announce Christiansen’s Managerial Appointment

Leeds United havd confirmed former Spain international, Thomas Christiansen as its new manager.

The 44-year-old was previously in charge of Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus, and left his position to join the championship side.

“We are delighted to make this announcement today as it successfully concludes what has been a thorough and extensive search, following a huge level of interest from all over the football world,” said Leeds United Managing Director Angus Kinnear.

“We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United, from the players to the supporters, ultimately taking the club back to where we all feel we belong.

“Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate.

“We are confident we have found a man with who can work with us to take the club to the next level.”

