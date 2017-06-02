Pages Navigation Menu

Leeds Sign Sporting Lisbon Winger Hadi Sacko On A Permanent Deal

Leeds United can today confirmed their first signing of the summer, bringing Hadi Sacko to Elland Road on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon after a successful loan spell last season.

He has penned a three year deal, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Championship side are looking for a new manager after Garry Monk resigned last week.

Leeds’ managing director Angus Kinnear said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Hadi today, he is an exciting player with great potential and a player we hope to see develop over the next three years.”

