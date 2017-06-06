‘Legendary’ anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died – News24
'Legendary' anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died
News24
Johannesburg – Legendary anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally died at the age of 91 on Tuesday morning, his daughter, Jyoti Michael, said. The Isipingo born man had been recovering from a hip injury after he slipped and fell at Michael's Sandton …
