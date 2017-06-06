Pages Navigation Menu

‘Legendary’ anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died – News24

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa


News24

'Legendary' anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died
News24
Johannesburg – Legendary anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally died at the age of 91 on Tuesday morning, his daughter, Jyoti Michael, said. The Isipingo born man had been recovering from a hip injury after he slipped and fell at Michael's Sandton …
Anti-Apartheid photojournalist Ranjith Kally dies aged 91Independent Online
Renowned apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally diesSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally diesEyewitness News
Times LIVE –Rising Sun Chatsworth –IndianSpice (blog)
all 7 news articles »

