Leicester City favourites to sign Manchester City’s Iheanacho – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Leicester City favourites to sign Manchester City's Iheanacho
Daily Post Nigeria
And Pep Guardiola's plans to sign another striker for next season would relegate him further. Nigeria not in democracy yet – Tinubu. Leicester Mercury reports that odds by renowned bookmakers Bet Victor on Iheanacho joining the 2016 EPL Champions at …
Leicester City want £25m Iheanacho
Three More Players West Ham Should Sign This Window
Man City name Iheanacho price, West Ham must break transfer record
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!