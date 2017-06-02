Pages Navigation Menu

Lekki Gardens: Court orders arrest of collapsed building contractor

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has issued a bench warrant against Sola Olumofe, one of the contractors who handled building constructions at Lekki Garden Estate Limited. A five-storey building within the estate had collapsed on March 10, 2016 killing over 30 people. Lagos government then dragged the estate’s Managing Director, Richard Nyong […]

