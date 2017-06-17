Leo Stan Ekeh ‘s ‘pregnant’ silence

Though Stan Leo Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox, has continued to deny the rumour making the rounds that he is interested in becoming the number one citizen of Imo State, it has refused to abate. It is becoming a major topic in the state among the elite as well as the grassroots.

A source confirmed to Spyglass that the reason behind the wide spread rumour is largely due to the billionaire’s growing influence in his home state lately. This became heightened, especially after he organised the last Yudala show in Owerri.

The show was described as one of the biggest in the city in a long while. It was gathered that since then, the computer guru’s influence and profile has witnessed unprecedented rise.

Consequently, so many people are said to be begging him to join the race for the state’s top job in 2019 after the tenure of the incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha.

However, the source further hinted that the billionaire is yet to consider the plea. Ekeh founded TaskDirect Limited in 1987, he is an Indian-trained economist and risk Manager, he was honoured as an ICON of Hope by President Olusegun Obasanjo October 1st, 2002 for his sustained pioneering efforts in the area of information technology and also as a pride to modern Nigeria. The widely-experienced businessman has a record of incisive entrepreneurship and his vision to computerise Nigeria has reshaped the history of information technology in the Third World.

He pioneered Desktop publishing and Computer graphics in Nigeria with Task Systems Ltd in 1989. He also pioneered ICT products distribution in West Africa with – Technology Distributions Ltd – which is the number one ICT distribution company in Sub Saharan Africa.

