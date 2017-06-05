Leonardo Slams Trump With This Instagram Post

When Leonardo isn’t cavorting with models, because everyone needs a break from time to time, he’s focusing on trying to combat climate change.

Like most of the watching world, he has rather appalled by Donald ‘s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Like most of the watching world, he decided to have a vent on social media, with Instagram being his go-to medium.

Here’s the post from the weekend:

You’re not going to be able to read that text, so let’s see what Leo had to say via TIME:

Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize [sic], fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action. You can start by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight: 1. @NRDC_Org: nrdc.org

2. @indivisibleteam: indivisibleguide.com/act-locally

3. Resistance Manual: www.resistancemanual.org/Climate_/_Environment

4. Stand Up America: standupamerica.com/act

5. Take action on BeforeTheFlood.com/Act

You’re welcome to get in on the act with those suggestions above, and if you haven’t yet watched Before The Flood you should clear some time.

Thanks, Donald.

[source:time]

