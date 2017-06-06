Lesbian Faces Deportation After Failing ‘Gay Test’

A 28-year-old lesbian from Kenya is faced with possible deportation after the Swedish migration board rejected her a asylum application on grounds that her sexual orientation was questionable. The Kenyan woman, Lucy Murugi, according to Nairobi Wire fled Kenya two years ago after her family turned their backs on her because of her sexual orientation…

The post Lesbian Faces Deportation After Failing ‘Gay Test’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

