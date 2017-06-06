Pages Navigation Menu

Lesbian Faces Deportation After Failing ‘Gay Test’

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

A 28-year-old lesbian from Kenya is faced with possible deportation after the Swedish migration board rejected her a asylum application on grounds that her sexual orientation was questionable. The Kenyan woman, Lucy Murugi, according to Nairobi Wire fled Kenya two years ago after her family turned their backs on her because of her sexual orientation…

