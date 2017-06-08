Lesotho election: Thabane’s ABC defeats Mosisili’s DC – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Lesotho election: Thabane's ABC defeats Mosisili's DC
Graphic Online
Lesotho's former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's ABC party has defeated bitter rival Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's party in a snap election. Mr Thabane's party won 48 of the 80 directly contested seats in the 120-strong Parliament, the …
The Stories You Need To Know: The US Wants A Working Relationship with Zimbabwe, Lesotho Election Results …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
