Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lesotho former PM vies for power after fleeing in 2014 – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Lesotho former PM vies for power after fleeing in 2014
Daily Mail
Lesotho former prime minister Thomas Thabane, who is fighting to regain power in Saturday's elections, will never forget fleeing his official residence in 2014 as rogue soldiers apparently sought to kill him. The attempted coup was just one chapter of
Ex-prime ministers lead field ahead of raceThe Herald

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.