Lesotho officials probe army presence at poll stations
Namibian
Lesotho officials probe army presence at poll stations
Namibian
MASERU – Election officials in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho on Sunday investigated why armed soldiers had been deployed at many polling stations on voting day. The army has often been accused of interfering in politics in Lesotho, a landlocked …
