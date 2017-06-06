Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Let’s all support Lungu – Kambwili – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Daily Mail

Let's all support Lungu – Kambwili
Zambia Daily Mail
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has urged PF members countrywide to unite, love one another and expend their energies towards helping President Lungu in meeting the aspirations of the people through …
Stop the 2021 Lungu Presidential ambitions, lawyer Tutwa NgulubeZambian Watchdog

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.