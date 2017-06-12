LG Poll: Jigawa APC Presents Flags To 27 Candidates

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse

The Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday presented flags to its 27 candidates for the forthcoming local government council election in the state.

The state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar presented the flags during a grand political gathering held at Malam Aminu Triangle Dutse.

The candidates are contesting the 27 local government chairmanship seats and 287 ward councillors in the election slated for April 1, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Badaru pointed out that justice and fairness were one of the hallmarks of the APC and it was exercised in the processes of producing the party flag bearers.

Badaru added that with formidable unity in the party, support and confidence of Jigawa people in them, he was optimistic that APC would win all the contestable seats.

He, however, called on the party members and the candidates to conduct their campaign in a decent and peaceful manner in accordance with rules and regulation.

