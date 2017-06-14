LG POLLS: Makarfi-led Lagos PDP goes into alliance with Labour Party – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
LG POLLS: Makarfi-led Lagos PDP goes into alliance with Labour Party
Vanguard
THE Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State says it has gone into alliance with the Labour Party, LP, to contest the July 22 local government elections. Addressing a press conference in Lagos, today, Mr Moshood Salvador …
Lagos polls: PDP faction in alliance with Labour Party
Lagos LG polls: Makarfi faction aligns with Labour Party
PDP to contest Lagos State Local Government election under Labour Party
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!