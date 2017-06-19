LG primaries crisis: We will wait for Tinubu to return-Aggrieved parties tell APC reconciliatory c’ttee

By Olasnkanmi Akoni

Reconciliatory efforts by All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State Chapter to resolve the lingering crisis in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area as a result of the controversial primaries election for the forthcoming Local Government polls suffered set back as aggrieved parties insisted on justice to be done.

APC leadership, had earlier set up a committee to look into various agitations and claims by some aggrieved members across the troubled councils with a view to reaching amicable resolution.

The committee, which commenced sitting last week, hit a brick wall yesterday, when it could not resolve the crisis at Amuwo Odofin as 15 APC chairmanship aspirants rejected the decision to pick comrade Valentine Braimoh as the consensus candidate for the area.

It was gathered that at the meeting which lasted for hours into late evening, was postponed due to deadlock as all the parties called for intervention of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was said to be out of the country presently.

One of the aspirants who spoke at a media briefing after the meeting, Engr. Olusola Openibo, contended: “We are ready to step down for one of us, among the 15 aspirants to be chosen rather than allow Valentine who has contributed nothing to the development of the party to represent us at Amuwo Odofin.

“We believe that only Asiwaju Tinubu, our well respected leader is the only personality who can resolve this deadlock without any bias. He is expected to return from abroad any moment from now and a meeting has been rescheduled for this Thursday, to resume talk in order to find a lasting solution before the commencement of campaigns next week.”

Meanwhile, a source within Valentine’s camp, who preferred anonymity, when contacted, confided in Vanguard that peace moves have commenced through door to door campaign to pacify the other aggrieved members on the need for unity and work together as a team for the progress of APC at large.

The post LG primaries crisis: We will wait for Tinubu to return-Aggrieved parties tell APC reconciliatory c’ttee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

