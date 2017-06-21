LG unleashing creative products with a difference

By Prince Osuagwu

LG Electronics, in its quest to satisfy the yearnings and aspiration of consumers, has embraced creative designs as a way to differentiate its ergonomic products from competing brands, as well as provide concrete user benefits to consumers.

LG Electronics, a leader in the electronic market is creatively bringing home the future to demonstrate the life changing potential that technology has to offer.

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said: “the world we live in today is totally driven by creative technological advancement and LG being a leading brand in terms of innovative products is not resting on its oars to see that consumers have arrays of products that would help them fulfill their dreams by creating stronger connection between them and their loved ones. This is what I call creativity in action.”

“We are poised to encourage sharing culture with richer users experience among consumers in a more creative way with greater imagination. LG Electronics prioritizes the aesthetic pleasing designs of its products to showcase the creative streak of each user no matter their passion. In fact, it has been established that there is a thin line between innovation and creativity which is why unleashing great potentials are first conceived in the mind before it is translated into something more tangible. The new introduced NeoChef microwave which has become talk of the town, not forgetting the InstaView refrigerator as well as W7 OLED TV are classical examples of creative innovation in technological advancement.

“The W7 OLED is remarkable for its ability to reproduce lifelike images of any kind with a perfect black, infinite contrast and an active HDR featuring Dolby vision. It is an epitome of creative innovative work of art with its sleek razor-thin screen which allows audience to have a real life-like experience while viewing it. The LG’s premier 2017 OLED TV is important to note was the first to deliver Dolby Atmos that provides viewers with a comprehensive audio and visual experience while enhancing user-convenience with the WebOS3.5 smart operating system.”

