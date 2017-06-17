Lil Kesh Surprises His Mum Buys Her A Brand New Car | Photos + Video

22-year-old Nigerian rapper & YAGI Boss, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh just gifted his mum who came visiting him a brand new car. As seen in the video below, the surprised Mom joyously danced salsa with the rapper while celebrating.. Watch video below; Source: Naijaloaded

The post Lil Kesh Surprises His Mum Buys Her A Brand New Car | Photos + Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

