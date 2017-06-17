Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lil Kesh surprises mum, buys her brand new car [Photos + Video]

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

22-year-old Nigerian rapper & YAGI Boss, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh just gifted his mum who came visiting him a brand new car. As seen in the video below, the surprised Mom joyously danced salsa with the rapper while celebrating.. Watch video below; Watch here 

The post Lil Kesh surprises mum, buys her brand new car [Photos + Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.