Lionel Messi contacts Juventus stars over concerns about Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

Express.co.uk

LIONEL MESSI has been in contact with Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain and Dani Alves regarding their meeting with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend. By Dan Gibbs. PUBLISHED: 16:27, Fri, Jun 2, 2017 | UPDATED: 16:47, Fri, Jun 2, 2017 …



and more »