Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

List of CBT Centres Sanctioned by JAMB and their Offences

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has released the full list of the 72 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres sanctioned during the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and their offences.

Continue reading List of CBT Centres Sanctioned by JAMB and their Offences at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.