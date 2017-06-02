List of Champions League winners from 1956

Full list of Champions League and European Cup winners ahead of Saturday’s final in Cardiff between Real Madrid and Juventus:

2016: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015: Barcelona (ESP)

2014: Real Madrid (ESP)

2013: Bayern Munich (GER)

2012: Chelsea (ENG)

2011: Barcelona (ESP)

2010: Inter Milan (ITA)

2009: Barcelona (ESP)

2008: Manchester United (ENG)

2007: AC Milan (ITA)

2006: Barcelona (ESP)

2005: Liverpool (ENG)

2004: FC Porto (POR)

2003: AC Milan (ITA)

2002: Real Madrid (ESP)

2001: Bayern Munich (GER)

2000: Real Madrid (ESP)

1999: Manchester United (ENG)

1998: Real Madrid (ESP)

1997: Borussia Dortmund (GER)

1996: Juventus (ITA)

1995: Ajax (NED)

1994: AC Milan (ITA)

1993: Marseille (FRA)

1992: Barcelona (ESP)

1991: Red Star Belgrade (YUG)

1990: AC Milan (ITA)

1989: AC Milan (ITA)

1988: PSV Eindhoven (NED)

1987: FC Porto (POR)

1986: Steaua Bucharest (ROU)

1985: Juventus (ITA)

1984: Liverpool (ENG)

1983: Hamburg (GER)

1982: Aston Villa (ENG)

1981: Liverpool (ENG)

1980: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1979: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1978: Liverpool (ENG)

1977: Liverpool (ENG)

1976: Bayern Munich (GER)

1975: Bayern Munich (GER)

1974: Bayern Munich (GER)

1973: Ajax (NED)

1972: Ajax (NED)

1971: Ajax (NED)

1970: Feyenoord (NED)

1969: AC Milan (ITA)

1968: Manchester United (ENG)

1967: Celtic (SCO)

1966: Real Madrid (ESP)

1965: Inter Milan (ITA)

1964: Inter Milan (ITA)

1963: AC Milan (ITA)

1962: Benfica (POR)

1961: Benfica (POR)

1960: Real Madrid (ESP)

1959: Real Madrid (ESP)

1958: Real Madrid (ESP)

1957: Real Madrid (ESP)

1956: Real Madrid (ESP)

Record number of titles (selected):

11: Real Madrid

7: AC Milan

5: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool

4: Ajax

3: Inter Milan, Manchester United

The post List of Champions League winners from 1956 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

