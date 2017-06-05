Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[LISTEN] Guptas buy Zuma luxury property in Dubai – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Guptas buy Zuma luxury property in Dubai
Eyewitness News
Cape Talk | The 'Sunday Times' also reported that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe had once also owned property close by in the same luxury estate. Jacob Zuma · Gupta family · Gupta · Gupta emails. Email; Print; Tweet · Share. The Presidency has …
No more 'business as usual' after leaked emailsNews24
ANCWL slams article on 'Zuma's Dubai palace'Independent Online
'Waiting for inquiry into state capture may mean we're too late'Citizen
Herald live –AllAfrica.com –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –Independent
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.