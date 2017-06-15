Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lists of diverted items meant for Bakassi IDPs revealed

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The lists of relief materials meant for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Bakassi allegedly diverted according to DAILY POST investigations include 20 bags of Beans, 20 bags of Rice, 20 bags of garri, and 10 mattresses. Other items include 7 cooking stoves, 10 cooking pots, 10 jerrycans of palm oil, 10 Vegetable oil, assorted […]

Lists of diverted items meant for Bakassi IDPs revealed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.