Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Live donkey fed to tigers in China zoo after dispute – BBC News

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Live donkey fed to tigers in China zoo after dispute
BBC News
A group of angry zoo investors have fed a live donkey to tigers at a Chinese zoo after a dispute with management. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Yancheng city in Jiangsu province in front of stunned visitors. The zoo said the
Live donkey thrown into tiger enclosure by disgruntled shareholders of Chinese zooABC Online
Outcry as China Zoo feeds live donkey to tigers in bizarre protestTelegraph.co.uk
Video shows men feeding live donkey to tigers in Chinese zooThe Independent
Daily Star –The Straits Times –ITV News –The Sun
all 52 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.