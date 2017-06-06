LIVE: Museveni delivers State of the Nation Address 2017

LIVE: In fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday deliver the State of the Nation Address, 2017. The president will mainly give accountability on particular government commitments and to appraise the country of the plans and strategies for the next twelve months.

**** LIVE TWITTER FEED

#SOTNUG17 Tweets



The post LIVE: Museveni delivers State of the Nation Address 2017 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

