LIVE: Museveni delivers State of the Nation Address 2017

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Budget, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: Museveni delivers the SOTN address in 2016

LIVE: In fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda,  President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday deliver the State of the Nation Address, 2017. The president will mainly give accountability on particular government commitments and to appraise the country of the plans and strategies for the next twelve months.

