Liverpool pulling away from Virgil van Dijk is part of a wider pattern and FSG should be asking themselves why – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Liverpool pulling away from Virgil van Dijk is part of a wider pattern and FSG should be asking themselves why
The Independent
Another public relations embarrassment for Liverpool under Fenway Sports Group. In 2011, there was Luis Suárez's ban and the subsequent inappropriate shirt protest. Around that time, John W. Henry had called Phil Gartside to say sorry for comments made …
Farcical Liverpool U-turn on Virgil van Dijk among the most embarrassing moments in club's proud 125-year history
Liverpool abandon Virgil van Dijk interest, apologise to Southampton
Liverpool drop interest in Virgil van Dijk after Southampton complaint
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!