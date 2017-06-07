Liverpool Ends Interest In Van Dijk

Liverpool have ended their interest in Virgil van Dijk, after Southampton showed unhappiness in Liverpool’s approach for the defender.

Southampton reported Liverpool to the Premier League, after sensing an illegal approach from Liverpool.

Liverpool have since apologised for their approach of Van Dijk and the Premier League is satisfied with the apology.

Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp has been taking a central role in summer recruitment, said on Wednesday: “Liverpool would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

“We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk. We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.”

