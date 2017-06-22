Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool Signs Salah From Roma

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool have bolstered their attack ahead of the 2017-18 season, by signing Mohamed Salah from Roma.

Liverpool signed him for £36 million, a fee which could increase by £7 million with add-ons, making him a record signing for the club.

Salah who signed a five-year contract, will be earning £90,000-a-week and will take the no. 11 shirt from Firmino, with the Brazilian taking the no. 9 shirt.

The Egypt international has played for Chelsea in the EPL, before moving to Fiorentina and Roma on loan.

Roma made it permanent and it paid dividends, as he scored 19 goals and assisted 12 last season.

