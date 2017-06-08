Living through the Leaves: A Literary Appreciation Event Featuring Excerpts from Selected Nigerian Literature | Saturday, June 17th

The evidence that there is a decline in reading culture is substantial and spellbinding. Even with the growing amount of non-paper options provided by our constantly changing technology age, many people still find it difficult to read printed material. This loss is now being felt in our cultural activities, in our policies and politics, as […]

The post Living through the Leaves: A Literary Appreciation Event Featuring Excerpts from Selected Nigerian Literature | Saturday, June 17th appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

