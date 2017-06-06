Lizzy Anjorin, Saidi Balogun settle scores

By Benjamin Njoku

NOLLYWOOD stars, Saidi Balogun and Lizzy Anjorin who were recently engaged in a war of words have resolved their differences, after popular business mogul and Oluomo of Ago Iwoye, Giwa Femi Bakre and his wife, Yeye Oluomo of Ago Iwoye, Funke Bakre called them to order.

Recall that few days back, Lizzy Anjorin took to her Instagram page to accuse Saidi Balogun who played a major role in her movie, of sabotaging her efforts because the actor chose the grand finale of his 50th birthday event the same day she’s planning to premiere her movie, ‘Owo Naira Bet.’

She spat fire and threatened to teach Saidi some lessons if he dares her. But while she was ranting, Saidi Balogun was busy promoting his show, an indication that he was not moved by Lizzy Anjorin’s threats.

However, the good news is that the warring movie stars have agreed to put their beef behind them, courtesy of business mogul and Oluomo of Ago Iwoye, Giwa Femi Bakre and his wife.

The post Lizzy Anjorin, Saidi Balogun settle scores appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

